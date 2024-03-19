Stock market today: Promoter Pranav Singla raises stake in JTL Industries. Share price jumps 6%
Stock market today: Promoter Pranav Singhla acquired 3 lakh fresh shares from the open market on Monday leading to a rise in his shareholding in the company from 1.07% to 1.24%
Stock market today: Despite weakness in the Indian stock market today, JTL Industries share price has been in uptrend since early morning deals. JTL Industreis share price today opened upside at ₹190 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹195.95 per share level, logging an intraday rise of nearly 6 percent during Tuesday deals. However, the stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. JTL Industries share price is currently around ₹193.50 per share level. The beaten-down stock that has shed around 20 percent in YTD time came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the company's disclosure about its promoter Pranav Singhla. The company informed Indian stock market exchanges that one of its promoters Pranav Singha has raised his stake in the company from existing 1.07 percent to 1.24 percent by acquiring 3 lakh fresh shares of the company. Singla acquired these 3 lakh JTL Industries shares from the open market on 18th March 2024 i.e. on Monday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started