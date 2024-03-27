Stock market today: PSU stock SAIL under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today: Only 1 stock has been banned for trade on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today SAIL is the only stock that is part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 27.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 361 points on Tuesday, snapping its three-day gaining streak due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and IT shares amid mixed global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 361.64 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 72,470.30 with 20 of its components ending in the red and 10 in the green. During the day, it fell by 468.91 points or 0.64 per cent to 72,363.03 points.

The broader Nifty of NSE declined 92.05 points or 0.42 per cent to 22,004.70 as 30 of its constituents dropped and 20 advanced.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.11 per cent while midcap index climbed 0.71 per cent.

Among the indices, teck fell by 0.83 per cent, IT dipped by 0.57 per cent, bankex by 0.51 per cent and financial services by 0.26 per cent.

Services jumped 1.48 per cent, realty climbed 1.45 per cent, industrials (0.95 per cent) and oil & gas (0.84 per cent) were among the gainers.

