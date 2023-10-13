PSU stocks REC, GAIL, Coal India, MMTC and NMDC hit 52-week high. Do you own any of these?
Out of these five PSU stocks, shares of REC and GAIL climbed to a new life-time peak during Friday deals
Stock market today: Despite weak sentiments at Indian stock market, PSU stocks — REC, GAIL, Coal India, MMTC and NMDC have climbed to a new 52-week peak during Friday deals. All these PSU stocks opened with upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high during early morning session. Out of these five PSU stocks, two stocks climbed to a new life-time peak while hitting intraday high on Friday. Those two stocks are REC and GAIL.
