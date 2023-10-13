Stock market today: Despite weak sentiments at Indian stock market , PSU stocks — REC, GAIL, Coal India, MMTC and NMDC have climbed to a new 52-week peak during Friday deals. All these PSU stocks opened with upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high during early morning session. Out of these five PSU stocks, two stocks climbed to a new life-time peak while hitting intraday high on Friday. Those two stocks are REC and GAIL.

Here we list out fill details of these PSU stocks:

1] REC: This PSU stock has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. REC share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹296.95 apiece levels on NSE, which turned out its new life-time high as well. However, the PSU stock has been hitting new highs on a regular basis. In YTd time, this multibagger stock has risen from 120 to ₹296.95 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 150 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders. In last one year, this multibagger PSU stock has delivered more than 220 per cent return to its stock investors.

This multibagger stock is a dividend paying stock as well. In 2023, REC has declared dividend on three occasions adn total REC dividend in 2023 is ₹10.60 per share ( ₹3.25 + ₹4.35 + ₹3.00).

2] GAIL: This PSU stock is one of those stocks that climbed to a new life-time high in stock market today. GAIL share price today had a gap down opening at ₹128.90 apiee levels on NSE. But, the PSU stock soon gathered momentum and hit a new life-time high of ₹132.15 per share on NSE. In YTD time, this PSU stock has delivered to the tune of 35 per cent to its investors. In last one year, GAIL share price has risen from ₹85.50 to ₹132.15 apiece levels, logging around 50 pr cent rise in this time.

GAIL India shares also amongst dividend stocks on Dalal Street. It has given ₹4 per share dividend to its shareholders in March 2023.

3] MMTC: This PSU stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. In early morning deals, MMTC share price had a gap up opening at ₹70.90 apiece levels on NSE and the multibageer PSU stock went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹79.95 per share levels. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged to the tune of 160 per cent whereas in YTD time, MMTC share price has risen more than 100 per cent.

4] Coal India Ltd: This state-owned stock today opened with downside gap at ₹305 apiece levels. However, the PSU stock soon caught momentum and hit intraday high of ₹310.85 per share, whihc is its new 52-week high. In YTD time, Coal India share has risen from around ₹225 to ₹310.85 levels, delivering around 40 per cent return to its long term positional investors. After ushering in new financial year 2023-24, Coal India shares have risen from around ₹208 to ₹310 apiece levels, deliering to the tune of 50 per cent return to its shareholders in FY24.

5] NMDC: This state-owned stock today had a gap downn opening but the PSU stock soon caught attention of Dalal Street bulls and pared early morning losses. In fact, N?MDC share price soon entered the green territory and hit new 52-week high of ₹164.10 apiece on NSE. In six months, this state-owned stock has delivered 40 per cent return whereas in YTd time, it has delivered 30 per cent return to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

