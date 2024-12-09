{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Monday, December 9, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Granules India, Manappuram Finance,PVR Inox, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December9.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 6, snapping the five-day winning run, benchmark Sensex dropped by 56.74 points in highly volatile trade after the Reserve Bank of India cut the growth projection for 2024-25 and kept the policy rates unchanged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After oscillating between highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 56.74 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 81,709.12. Intra-day, it swung 419.72 points, hitting a high of 81,925.91 and a low of 81,506.19.

The NSE Nifty dipped 30.60 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 24,677.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the 30-share pack, Adani Port, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points, or 2.38 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 546.7 points, or 2.26 per cent.