F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Monday, December 16, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 16.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 13, benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded sharply by about 1 per cent, propelled by bargain hunting in telecommunication, tech and consumer durable stocks amid encouraging domestic inflation data.

After falling 1,207.14 points in morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex recovered all the lost ground later and jumped 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 82,133.12. During the day, it surged 923.96 points or 1.13 per cent to 82,213.92.

The NSE Nifty climbed 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 24,768.30 after falling 367.9 points in intra-day trade.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.