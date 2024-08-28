Stock market today: QVC Exports share price lists at a solid premium of 87%; check details

Stock market today: QVC Exports IPO saw a bumper subscription and made a solid debut on the NSE SME platform on August 28, opening at 161, an 87.21 per cent premium over the issue price of 86. The stock later hit its 5 per cent lower price band of 152.95.

Livemint, Written By Nishant Kumar
Published28 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: QVC Exports share price lists at a solid premium of 87%; check details
Stock market today: QVC Exports share price lists at a solid premium of 87%; check details(Pixabay)

Stock market today: After a bumper subscription of QVC Exports IPO, the share price of the company made a solid debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, August 28. QVC Exports share price opened at 161, a premium of 87.21 per cent compared to the issue price of 86. The stock further rose to the level of 162 but cooled off later to hit its 5 per cent lower price band of 152.95. Around 10:50 am, the stock was locked at its lower price band.

QVC Exports IPO opened on August 21 and ended on August 23. The company raised 24.07 crore from the fixed price issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 20.5 lakh equity shares worth 17.63 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.49 lakh shares aggregating to 6.44 crore.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for the repayment of unsecured loans and working capital requirements.

The issue was overall subscribed 535 times, receiving bids for 142.18 crore equity shares as against 26.57 lakh shares on the offer. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed nearly 419 times, while the 'Other' category saw a subscription of nearly 597 times. Share allotment was finalised on Monday, August 26.

Also Read | Market Debut: Ideal Technoplast lists at ₹132.10, a 9.25% premium to IPO price

About QVC Exports

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company deals in ferroalloys, including high-carbon silico manganese, low-carbon silico manganese, high-carbon ferromanganese, high-carbon ferrochrome and ferrosilicon. It also deals in raw materials for the manufacturing of steel.

According to the RHP, the company's revenue and profit figures have been rising steadily since the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22).

Also Read | What’s driving retail investors’ big bets despite potential market risks?

For FY22, FY23 and FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at 123.10 crore, 207.24 crore and 445.99 crore, respectively. Net profit for FY22, FY23 and FY24 stood at 1.23 crore, 2.30 crore and 6.05 crore, respectively.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400.58 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
6.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
1,400

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹25,000 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
$400 M

6 of 7Read Full Story
$35.2 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: QVC Exports share price lists at a solid premium of 87%; check details

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.70
11:13 AM | 28 AUG 2024
0.85 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.65
11:14 AM | 28 AUG 2024
1.35 (0.78%)

Tata Steel

153.60
11:14 AM | 28 AUG 2024
-1.1 (-0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

301.10
11:13 AM | 28 AUG 2024
0.3 (0.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

189.85
11:07 AM | 28 AUG 2024
12.2 (6.87%)

LTI Mindtree

6,132.50
11:07 AM | 28 AUG 2024
383.2 (6.67%)

Tata Investment Corporation

7,776.60
11:07 AM | 28 AUG 2024
404.3 (5.48%)

Indian Energy Exchange

204.30
11:07 AM | 28 AUG 2024
8.75 (4.47%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,700.00-359.00
    Chennai
    73,628.00433.00
    Delhi
    73,269.00-934.00
    Kolkata
    72,982.00-501.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue