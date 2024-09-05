F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Thursday, September5, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On September 4, benchmark Nifty took a breather after a 14-day winning run while Sensex closed lower by 202 points due to profit-taking in IT, banking and metal shares amid weak global trends.

Recovering from the day's lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 82,352.64, down by 202.80 points or 0.25 per cent. The index opened lower and tumbled further 721.75 points or 0.87 per cent to hit a low of 81,833.69 amid losses in Asian markets.

Snapping its 14-day rally, the NSE Nifty declined 81.15 points or 0.32 per cent to 25,198.70. Intra-day, it tanked 196.05 points or 0.77 per cent to 25,083.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty had surged nearly 1,141 points or 4.59 per cent in 14 straight days to Tuesday.