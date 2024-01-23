Stock market today: RBL Bank, IEX, IRCTC, 8 others placed under F&O ban list
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab, SAIL, and ZEEL are other 8 stocks placed under F&O ban
F&O ban list: A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
