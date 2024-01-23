F&O ban list: A total of eleven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, IEX, IRCTC, National Aluminium Company, Oracle Financial Services Software, Polycab, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 23.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Monday, Indian stock exchanges were closed on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Quarterly earnings, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors are expected to drive stock markets in the week ahead.

Axis Bank, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, DLF, ACC and JSW Steel would announce their earnings this week.

Over the past week, the benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - cumulatively declined a little over 2 per cent. The 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 1,144.8 points or 1.57 per cent.

The NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on January 20.

