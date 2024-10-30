Stock market today: RBL Bank, Indiamart, Manappuram Finance among six stocks in F&O ban list on October 30

  • IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 30

Updated30 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Wednesday, October 30, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 30.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 29, benchmark Sensex recouped its early losses to close higher by nearly 364 points, extending gains to the second day on the back of late buying in banking and oil shares.

The 30-share BSE barometer climbed 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 80,369.03 with 16 of its components ending higher and 14 closing lower.

The index opened lower and fell by 583.69 points to 79,421.35 in late morning deals. However, buying in banking, financial and oil shares in the second half helped recoup losses and close the day higher. The index hit a high of 80,450.48 in day trade.

The NSE Nifty rose 127.70 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,466.85.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.74 per cent and smallcap index went up by 0.71 per cent.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
