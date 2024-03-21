Stock market today: RBL Bank, Tata Chemicals, ZEEL among 8 stocks under F&O ban list on Thursday — March 21
F&O ban list today: Balrampur Chini, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 8 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 21
Indian stock market today: A total of 8 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 21, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
