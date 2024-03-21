Indian stock market today: A total of 8 stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, March 21, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 8 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 21.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday, propelled by bargain hunting in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 72,101.69. During the day, it jumped 390.62 points or 0.54 per cent to 72,402.67. The benchmark hit its day's low of 71,674.42, down 337.63 points or 0.46 per cent.

The NSE Nifty climbed 21.65 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 21,839.10.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed marginally by 0.05 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.14 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, energy jumped 1.09 per cent, oil & gas (1.07 per cent), power (0.92 per cent), telecommunication (0.61 per cent), auto (0.47 per cent) and utilities (0.45 per cent).

On the other hand, commodities, financial services, IT, metal and teck were the laggards.

