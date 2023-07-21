Stock market today: Reliance share price falls over 1% ahead of Q1 results today1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Reliance Q1 results are expected to be weak on the back of subdued performance of the O2C (oil to chemicals) segment. However, the retail and telecom segment is likely to show healthy growth which could offset the weakness in the company's O2C business.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price declined over a percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of June quarter results later today. The stock price fell as much as 1.59% to a low of ₹2,578.10 apiece on the BSE.
