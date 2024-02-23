Stock market today: Remedium Lifecare share price hits upper circuit after 1:5 stock split
Stock market today: The pharma company has declared to consider a proposal for the acquisition of a manufacturing facility of a pharma company in its board meeting scheduled on 7th March 2024
Stock market today: After the announcement of stock split in a 1:5 ratio, Remedium Lifecare share price traded ex-split on 23rd February 2024 i.e. today. After the subdivision of stocks in a 1:5 ratio, Remedium Lifecare share price today opened upside at ₹132.95 apiece on the BSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹142.30 per share, logging an intraday high of 10 percent against the previous close of ₹129.39 per share.
