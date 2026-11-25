Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, surging over 1.5% after suffering a sharp selloff in the previous trading session, as sustained foreign investor buying, easing crude oil prices and a stronger rupee lifted investor sentiment.

Domestic markets were closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Sensex surged as much as 1,433 points, or 1.7%, to hit an intraday high of 83,869.60. The Nifty 50, meanwhile, rallied 643 points, or 2.5%, to touch the day's high of 25,992.60.

With Wednesday's rally, the Nifty moved within 381 points of its record high of 26,373.20, scaled in December 2025.

BSE-listed companies added over ₹2.2 lakh crore in just a few minutes since opening on Wednesday, taking the total market capitalisation to ₹5,11,97,090.27 crore from ₹5,09,75,499.681 crore on November 23.

The sharp recovery follows Monday's selloff, when both benchmark indices tumbled 1.8% amid broad-based profit booking after a four-week winning streak. Despite the correction, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 10.7% and 10%, respectively, so far in November.

"From the fundamentals perspective, the Indian market looks resilient. The total reversal of the FII stance towards India is reflected in the FII investment into India, so far, this month at a record $13.2 billion. ( Source NSDL)

It is important to understand that India’s improving fundamentals, as reflected in the impressive 27% earnings growth of Nifty 50 in Q2 has the potential to support the increasing FII inflows and impart resilience to the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

3 Reasons behind the rally FII inflows support market rebound Sustained buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has emerged as a key tailwind for Indian equities. Foreign investors purchased Indian shares worth ₹56.73 billion ($610.59 million) on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

FIIs have infused a record $14.28 billion into Indian equities so far this month, signalling a shift in global investment flows away from artificial intelligence-linked stocks towards other markets, including India.

Crude oil prices extend decline Easing crude oil prices also supported sentiment in domestic equities. Brent crude futures declined 0.7% to $90.8 per barrel amid rising supplies and growing expectations of a market surplus.

Oil prices have fallen around 23% so far in November, offering some relief to oil-importing economies such as India. Lower crude prices can help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the country's import bill and improve the outlook for corporate margins.

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 92.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

A stronger rupee, alongside continued foreign fund inflows and declining crude prices, provided additional support to domestic equities.

Technical Outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Neo, the formation of a long bearish candle on the daily chart indicates a strong rejection around the 26,000 mark. Following this reversal, the market could enter a consolidation phase within the broader 25,000–26,000 range.

"For day traders, 25,600/83,300 would now act as the immediate resistance zone. As long as the market trades below these levels, weakness could extend towards 25,200–25,100/82,000–81,700. On the flip side, a sustained move above 25,600/83,300 could trigger a pullback towards 25,800/84,000.

Given the elevated intraday volatility, level-based trading with strict risk management remains the preferred strategy, rather than chasing directional moves," he suggested.