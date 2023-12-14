Stock market today: Rupee gains, bond yields drop after dovish US Federal Reserve
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.34% to 102.52. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell below 4% for the first time since August as the Treasury market saw its biggest one-day rally on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar while the 10-year government bond yields dropped on Thursday after a dovish US Federal Reserve outcome raised hopes of more interest rate cuts next year.
