Stock market today: SAIL, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft among ten stocks in F&O ban list on October 9

  Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC FIRST Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 9.

Published9 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Wednesday, October 9, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC FIRST Bank, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 9.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 8, stock markets snapped the six-day losing run with benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 585 points on the back of value buying in blue-chips like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,634.81. During the day, it surged 713.28 points or 0.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,763.28.

The NSE Nifty rose 217.40 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 25,013.15. It jumped 248.25 points or 1 per cent to hit an intra-day high of 25,044.

 

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent and small-cap index soared 2.44 per cent.

Sector-wise, services surged by 3.25 per cent, capital goods by 2.82 per cent, industrials by 2.81 per cent, power by 2.44 per cent, and Telcommunications by 2.35 per cent.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST
