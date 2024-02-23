Stock market today: SAIL, Biocon, ZEEL among 15 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PVR INOX, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 23
F&O ban list: A total of 15 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, February 23, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
