Stock market today: SAIL, GNFC, PNB among four stocks in F&O ban list on June 26
GNFC, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 26. No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in four stocks on Wednesday, June26, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
