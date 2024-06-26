GNFC, Indus Towers, PNB, and SAIL are the stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 26. No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in four stocks on Wednesday, June26, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

On June 25, benchmark Sensex breached the historic 78,000 level for the first time while Nifty settled at a new record high on Tuesday, on buying in blue-chip bank stocks and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,053.52. During the day, the benchmark soared 823.63 points or 1 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high of 78,164.71.

The Sensex breached the 77,000 mark for the first time on June 10.

The Nifty went up by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a fresh record high of 23,721.30. During the day, it climbed 216.3 points or 0.91 per cent to hit an intra-day lifetime high of 23,754.15.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap gauge declined 0.26 per cent while the small-cap index dipped 0.03 per cent.

