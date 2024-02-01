Stock market today: SAIL, ZEEL shares placed under F&O ban list

F&O ban list : A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 01, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

SAIL and ZEEL are the 2 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 01.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read: Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Mankind Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Shree Cement

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

Also Read: Dividend 2024: Shares of CESC, Route Mobile, Havells India, Puravankara, 3 others to trade x-dividend today

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark equity indices recovered their previous day's losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher on Wednesday amid robust buying in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

Reclaiming all the early lost ground, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 612.21 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 71,752.11. During the day, it zoomed 711.49 points or 1 per cent to 71,851.39.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Osho Krishan recommends these two stocks to buy today

The Nifty climbed 203.60 points or 0.95 per cent to 21,725.70.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge rallied 1.83 per cent and the midcap index jumped 1.57 per cent.

Among the indices, healthcare advanced 2.67 per cent, realty climbed 2.29 per cent, auto (1.77 per cent), services (1.60 per cent), commodities (1.48 per cent), power (1.15 per cent) and telecommunication (0.97 per cent).

Industrials and capital goods were the laggards.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!