Stock market today: Salasar-RVNL JV emerges as lowest bidder; shares jump
Stocks market today: Shares of RVNL and Salasar Techno witnessed buyers' interst in morning deals after the RVNL-Salasar JV was declared lowest bidder from the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited for ₹174 crore project
Stock market today: Despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL and Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd opened upside in the opening bell. RVNL share price today opened upside at ₹261.90 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹262.60 apiece within a few minutes of the stock market's opening. However, the stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit booking trigger and touched an intraday low of ₹253.50 apiece.
