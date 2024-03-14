Stock market today: Salasar, RVNL share price jumps after this fundamental update
RVNL-Salasar JV has received Letter of Award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co. Ltd. for “Construction of 132 KV & 220 KV Transmission Lines and associated Feeder Bays on total Turnkey basis in Eastern MP
Stock market today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Salasar Techno Engineering ascended in early morning deals on Thursday. RVNL share price today opened flat at ₹22.60 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹239 per share level within a few minutes of stock market opening, recording an intraday rise of nearly 7 percent. Though, Salasar share price today opened lower at ₹18.80 apiece on NSE, the engineering and infra stock gathered momentum after touching an intraday low of ₹18.75 per share and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹20.35 apiece, logging nearly 8.50 percent appreciation from its Thursday low.
