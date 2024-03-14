Stock market today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Salasar Techno Engineering ascended in early morning deals on Thursday. RVNL share price today opened flat at ₹22.60 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹239 per share level within a few minutes of stock marke t opening, recording an intraday rise of nearly 7 percent. Though, Salasar share price today opened lower at ₹18.80 apiece on NSE, the engineering and infra stock gathered momentum after touching an intraday low of ₹18.75 per share and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹20.35 apiece, logging nearly 8.50 percent appreciation from its Thursday low.

Trigger for Salasar, RVNL share price

As per the exchange filing by RVNL with Indian stock market exchanges, "This is in continuation to our letter no. RVNL/SECY/STEX/2024 dated 22.02.2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that RVNL-SALASAR JV has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co. Ltd. for “Construction of 132 kV & 220 kV Transmission Lines and associated Feeder Bays on total Turnkey basis in Eastern MP."

Yesterday Salasar Techno Engineering informed stock market exchanges about winning contracts aggregating to over ₹1,033 crore saying, “Salasar, a prominent player in the field of providing engineering and infrastructure solutions, has secured a NoIficaIon of Award (NOA) for 7 distinct contracts aggregately worth ₹10,337.8 Mn from Tamil Nadu GeneraIon and DistribuIon CorporaIon Limited (TANGEDCO)."

As part of the contract, Salasar, operating within the framework of Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, DistribuIon Sector Scheme:

1] Will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate) in the Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

2] Will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure prioritizing the reduction of losses and the enhancement of operational efficiency across various districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, ChengalpaZu, Karur - Rural Division in Karur District, Karur District, Krishnagiri District, Pallikonda, Vellore & Katpadi divisions in Vellore District, and Gingee Division in Villupuram district.

RVNL share price target

Expecting further upside in RVNL share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "RVNL shares are looking strong on chart pattern. The railway stock has made a strong base at ₹215 apiece level. One can maintain a stop loss at ₹215 and continue buying on big dips. it may touch ₹260 and ₹280 respectively in short term."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

