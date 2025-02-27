Stock market today: Adani Green Energy, Bharat Forge, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Canara Bank, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Havells, Hero MotoCorp, Pidilite Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, and Varun Beverages, hit their 52-week lows during intraday trading on the BSE on Thursday, February 27, amid persistent selling activity from foreign investors, which continues to impact market sentiment.

ACC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co, Carborundum Universal, Cello, DB Realty, DLF, ESAB India, FDC, Finolex Cables, Galaxy Surfactants, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Gas, Havells, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), JK Paper, Man Infraconstruction, NCC, Pidilite Industries, VST Industries, Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, Titagarh Rail Systems, and Whirlpool Corporation were also among the stocks that reached their lowest levels in a year.

The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, ended mostly flat on Thursday as investors exercised caution in anticipation of monthly derivatives settlements and the forthcoming GDP data release on Friday, while seeking indications of an uptick in economic activity.

The Nifty 50 dipped by 0.01% to 22,545.05, while the Sensex increased by 0.01% to close at 74,612.43. The Nifty 50 index has experienced a decline of approximately 14% from its peak in late September and is headed for its longest consecutive monthly losses since 1996, according to reports.

Tapse mentioned that, in a strict sense, there are negative factors indicating that more turmoil might be on the horizon. Investor confidence dwindled after US President Donald Trump announced a planned 25% tariff on imports from the European Union, impacting vehicles and various other products. Additionally, Nvidia's latest quarterly earnings did not meet expectations, as the company provided a mixed forecast. Furthermore, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the current fiscal year 2025, amounting to ₹134,165 crores.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 remained range bound during the day before closing flat. Sellers continued to dominate the market at higher levels. On the lower end, 22,500 continues to act as support, similar to how 22,800 did a few days ago.

We expect Nifty 50 to decline towards 22,200 and lower if it falls below 22,500. On the higher end, 22,650 might act as immediate resistance. In the short term, the index is likely to remain a "sell on rise" as long as it stays below the 22,750-22,800 range," said Rupak De.