SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd by acquiring additional shares through market transactions.

According to regulatory filings, SBI Mutual Fund acquired an additional 0.1274% stake in the company, raising its total holding from 4.9023% to 5.0297%. The acquisition was executed via open market purchases.

“We wish to inform you that SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes has acquired 1,93,968 shares of your Company on February 11, 2025, resulting to acquisition of above 5% of the paid up share capital of your Company (Happiest Minds Technologies),” SBI Mutual Fund said in a stock exchange filing.

Following this transaction, the mutual fund’s aggregate holding across various schemes stood at 76,58,958 shares, representing 5.0297% of Happiest Minds Technologies’ paid-up share capital as of the close of business hours on February 11, 2025.

Happiest Minds Technologies Shareholding Pattern As per the latest shareholding data for the December 2024 quarter, the Promoter and Promoter Group held 6,73,42,021 equity shares, representing a 44.22% stake in Happiest Minds Technologies. Meanwhile, public shareholders held a 54.25% stake, amounting to 8,26,11,841 shares.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Trend Happiest Minds Technologies share price has been under pressure in recent months. The stock has declined 2.5% over the past month and is down by more than 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Over the last six months, Happiest Minds Technologies stock has dropped over 7%, while it has recorded a 16% decline over the past year. Notably, the IT stock has lost more than 31% of its value over the last three years.

At 12:40 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies shares were trading 0.09% lower at ₹695.10 apiece on the BSE, boasting a market capitalisation of over ₹10,584 crore.