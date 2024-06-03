Stock market at new all-time high; Sensex above 76,500 for the first time, Nifty crosses 23,300
Sensex opened 2,621.98 points, or 3.55%, higher at 76,583.29, while the Nifty 50 opened at 23,337.90, up 807.20 points, or 3.58%. Bank Nifty index jumped above the 50,000-mark for the first time.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened at record high levels on Monday as investors cheered Lok Sabha exit polls results that indicated a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
