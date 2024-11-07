Stock market today: Sensex cracks 900 points, Nifty below 24,200; 5 key reasons why Indian stock market is falling

Indian stock market indices fell over a percent on Thursday after a pullback rally seen in the previous session following Donald Trump’s win in the US Elections 2024. Both the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, cracked over 1% each on November 7 amid heavy selling across the board.

At 10:35 am, the Sensex plunged 876.39 points, or 1.09%, to trade at 79,501.74, while the Nifty 50 was down 301.00 points, or 1.23%, at 24,183.05. During the session, the Sensex dropped 959 points to hit an intraday low of 79,419.34, while the Nifty 50 dipped 302 points to a low of 24,181.95.

Broader markets also weighed as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were down half a percent each. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Private Bank bled the most

On the Nifty 50, except for Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel, all other constituents of the index were trading in the red. Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Ultratech Cement were top Nifty 50 losers.

Today’s weakness in the Indian stock market comes after two days of strong gains amid euphoria over Donald Trump winning the US Presidential Election 2024.

Investors will now focus on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy and interest rate decision scheduled to be announced on November 7.

Here are five key reasons why Indian stock market is falling today:

Profit Booking Investors resorted for profit booking in the market after witnessing a sharp pullback rally in the previous two sessions. The Nifty 50 index rallied over 2% in two days supported by across the board gains.

However, analysts believe the undertone of the market still remains weak, while they suggest a ‘sell on rise’ strategy.

Trump Policies Analysts are of the view that Donald Trump’s victory is turning out to be more potentially transformative than thought earlier.

“These decisions may turn out to be both good and bad. His pro- business initiative of ‘America First’ can strengthen the American economy. But if he walks his talk and imposes a 60% tariff on Chinese imports and 10 to 20% tariff on imports from other countries, that would trigger inflation and jeopardise the Fed’s policy of containing inflation, necessitating a rethink of the Fed’s present policy of rate cut. This has the potential to negatively impact global stock markets,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Interest Rate Cut Pace Trump’s inflationary policies are anticipated to slow the pace of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, with potential repercussions for India’s monetary policy.

Central bankers globally are assessing the potential impacts of Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency, which poses two primary risks: slower global economic growth and faster domestic inflation, limiting the Federal Reserve's ability to lower interest rates. This could strengthen the dollar and reduce flexibility for developing nations to adjust their monetary policies.

The US Fed policy decision will be announced today and anticipations are high that the central bank will propose a lower 25 bps rate cut.

Technicals Nifty 50 opened within the range of the previous day, and has slid since after an attempt to build on yesterday's advance. Nifty 50 faces crucial resistance at 24,500 and has failed to cross that level.

“For the day, support near 24,400 will be key. This is because any close under this level will create a ‘bearish dark cloud cover’. If the decline worsens, then participants will be watching yesterday's open 24,309 closely - if the market ends below this marker it will create the more powerful ‘bearish engulfing’. For the last few days, 24,500 has served as resistance and will continue to be the critical upside hurdle going forward,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities.

On the downside, he expects 24,309 and 24,204 will be key levels to watch.

According to Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One, the recent price action signifies an initial sign of trend reversal, however, he said, one must refrain from being carried away as a decisive breakout above 24,500 is yet to happen, which may further propel the index towards 24,700 - 24,800 in the comparable period.

“On a positive note, we're seeing a constructive upward shift in the support level around 24,200, which is likely to provide stability against any intraday fluctuations during the weekly settlement session for Nifty 50,” Chavan said.

FII Selling The sustained outflow of foreign funds is also weighing on the Indian stock market. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have sold Indian equities worth over ₹11,500 crore so far in November. This comes on top of FII outflow worth ₹1.14 lakh crore in October, according to data from stock exchanges.

On Wednesday, FIIs net sold Indian shares worth ₹4,445.59 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹4,889.33 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.