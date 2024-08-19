Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 closed slightly changed amid mixed global cues as investors considered the approaching Federal Reserve meeting. This came after Wall Street saw its best week since November, which culminated in a little increase in US equities on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 12.16 points or 0.02% at 80,424.68 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,572.65 level, up 31.50 points or 0.13%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed up 0.29%, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.74%, outperforming the benchmark indices.

Monday's global stock market saw volatility as investors' attention was drawn to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address later this week. There have previously been significant policy announcements made in this location.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark index closed 1.8% down at 37,388.62. According to an AP news report, data revealed that core machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital investment in the upcoming six to nine months, decreased 1.7% year over year in June. As statistics revealed that the country's gross domestic product expanded 2.3% from a year earlier in the second quarter, primarily due to tourism, Bangkok's stock exchange index increased by 1.3%.

In other Asian markets, the Seoul Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,674.36 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.1% to 7,980.40. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.5% at 2,893.67, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 17,569.57.

