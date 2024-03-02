Stock market today: Sensex ends flat, Nifty 50 closes up by 39.65 points in second part of special trading session
Stock market today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the day on Saturday with gains, reaching new closing highs in a special trading session, supported by positive GDP data and foreign fund inflows, and significant gains in metal stocks
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended the trading day on Saturday with gains for the fourth straight session, adding on a strong rally that began the previous day before on positive GDP data and foreign fund inflows, and led by massive gains in metal stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started