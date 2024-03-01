Active Stocks
Stock market today: Sensex ends over 1,000 points higher, Nifty 50 settles above 22,300-mark led by metal, bank stocks

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Stock market today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Friday, driven by positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and rally in metals and OMC stocks.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Indian stocks declined as the rupee weakened the most in a week before the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting today. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Friday's trading session higher due to positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and a rally in banking, metals and oil marketing companies (OMC) stocks.

For the first time ever, the Nifty 50 crossed 22,300 intraday, while the Nifty Bank touched 47,000 intraday. Sensex hit record high and crossed over 73,700-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,245.05 points or 1.72% at 73,745.35 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,338.75 level, up 355.95 points or 1.62%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 0.52% and the Nifty Midcap 100  was up by 0.94%.

Published: 01 Mar 2024, 03:30 PM IST
