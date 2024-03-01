Stock market today: Sensex ends over 1,000 points higher, Nifty 50 settles above 22,300-mark led by metal, bank stocks
Stock market today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Friday, driven by positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and rally in metals and OMC stocks.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Friday's trading session higher due to positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and a rally in banking, metals and oil marketing companies (OMC) stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started