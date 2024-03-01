Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Friday's trading session higher due to positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and a rally in banking, metals and oil marketing companies (OMC) stocks.

For the first time ever, the Nifty 50 crossed 22,300 intraday, while the Nifty Bank touched 47,000 intraday. Sensex hit record high and crossed over 73,700-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,245.05 points or 1.72% at 73,745.35 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,338.75 level, up 355.95 points or 1.62%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 0.52% and the Nifty Midcap 100 was up by 0.94%.

