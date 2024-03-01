Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Friday's trading session higher due to positive global cues, strong GDP figures, and a rally in banking, metals and oil marketing companies (OMC) stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first time ever, the Nifty 50 crossed 22,300 intraday, while the Nifty Bank touched 47,000 intraday. Sensex hit record high and crossed over 73,700-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 1,245.05 points or 1.72% at 73,745.35 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,338.75 level, up 355.95 points or 1.62%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Small Cap 100 gained 0.52% and the Nifty Midcap 100 was up by 0.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)

