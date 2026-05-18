Stock market today: Sensex ends over 1,100 points higher from day's low; Nifty 50 near 23,650

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the green on Monday, 18 May, staging a smart rebound from the day's lows, on buying in select heavyweights.

The Sensex, which was more than 1,000 points down at one point during the day, jumped over 1,100 points to end in the green. The Nifty 50 touched an intraday low of 23,317 during the session, but ended over 300 points higher than the day's low.

Advertisement

The 30-share pack closed 77 points, or 0.10%, higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,649.95, up 6 points, or 0.03%.

However, the mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE 150 Midcap index fell 0.43%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index crashed 1.71%.

Due to the fall in the broader indices, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹458 lakh crore from nearly ₹461 lakh crore on Friday, making investors poorer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session.

Market sentiment remained cautious due to the rise in crude oil prices and the rupee's weakness amid persisting uncertainty over the Middle East conflict.

Brent Crude traded over the $110 per barrel, while PTI reported the Indian rupee closed at a record low of 96.33 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel ended as the top gainers in the Sensex index, while Tata Steel, Power Grid, and NTPC ended as the top losers in the index.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Media crashed 2.24%, followed by Nifty PSU Bank (down 1.92%), Consumer Durables (down 1.80%), and Auto (down 1.71%).

Bank Nifty fell 0.32%. On the other hand, Nifty IT jumped 2.43%. The pharma pack also rose by half a per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement