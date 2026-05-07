Stock market today: Sensex falls 114 points, Nifty 50 ends above 24,300; mid, small-cap indices jump 1%

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended in the red on Thursday, 7 May, largely due to profit booking in select heavyweights, including HUL, TCS, ITC, and Reliance.

The Sensex fell 114 points, or 0.15%, to end at 77,844.52, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,326.65, down 4 points, or 0.02%.

However, the mid and small-cap segments posted strong gains, defying the trend in benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 150 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 indices rose more than 1% each.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Sensex and Nifty 50 end lower on May 7th? ⌵ The Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the red largely due to profit booking in heavyweights like HUL, TCS, ITC, and Reliance. This occurred despite positive global cues and a strengthening rupee. 2 What drove the gains in mid and small-cap indices on May 7th? ⌵ Mid and small-cap indices jumped over 1% as selective buying was evident in these segments of the market. This outperformed the trend seen in the large-cap benchmarks. 3 How did the strengthening Indian Rupee impact the market? ⌵ The Indian Rupee strengthened by 25 paise to close at 94.24 against the US dollar, partly due to a slump in crude oil prices. This strengthening was a positive factor for the domestic market. 4 What is the technical outlook for the Nifty 50? ⌵ The Nifty 50 has shown a consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe, with the RSI in a bullish crossover and the index moving above the 50 EMA. This suggests an improving trend and potential for a rise towards 24,750–24,800, with support at 24,200. 5 Which specific stocks were highlighted as having positive triggers on May 7th? ⌵ Stocks like Bajaj Auto, which posted a 34% year-on-year rise in net profit for the March quarter, and Paytm, which reported a net profit of ₹184 crore in Q4 against a loss last year, were in focus.

Thanks to gains in the broader markets, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹475 lakh crore from ₹472.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a day.

The domestic market witnessed selective buying as hopes of a potential US-Iran deal grew stronger, driving Brent Crude prices below the $100 per barrel mark. The Indian rupee jumped after a slump in crude oil prices. According to PTI, the domestic currency rose by 25 paise to close at 94.24 against the US dollar.

"Domestic equities swung between gains and losses amid mixed global cues, even as the rupee strengthened. Selective risk appetite was evident in pockets of the market, with mid and small caps outperforming large caps," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

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"Reports of a potential US–Iran agreement to gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude below $100 per barrel, easing near-term inflation concerns. However, optimism faded quickly amid uncertainty around nuclear enrichment discussions, triggering profit booking. Going ahead, Q4 earnings and management guidance will remain key drivers of sentiment, though markets are likely to stay volatile until clearer signals emerge from West Asia," said Nair.

In the Nifty 50 index, 24 stocks ended with gains, with HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, and Mahindra and Mahindra at the top. On the flip side, HUL, TCS, and Titan ended as the top laggards in the index.

In terms of index contribution, HUL, TCS, ITC, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags on the index.

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Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Consumer Durables, IT, and FMCG fell by almost 1%, while Nifty Auto jumped 2%. Nifty Bank ended with a modest gain of 0.12%.

While the benchmarks ended lower, over 200 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, Cummins India, Lupin, Nestle India, and Tata Steel, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

Nifty 50 technical view Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, highlighted that the Nifty 50 has given a consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rise in optimism.

"The RSI is in a bullish crossover on the daily timeframe. Besides, the index has moved above the 50 EMA, confirming an improving trend. In the short term, the trend is likely to remain strong, with the possibility of a rise towards 24,750–24,800. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,200, below which the trend may weaken," said De.

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