Stock market today: Sensex falls 183 points, Nifty 50 ends at 24,208; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended lower on Wednesday, 26 August, amid profit-booking ahead of key US inflation prints. The Sensex ended 183 points, or 0.24%, lower at 77,472.94, while the Nifty 50 declined 127 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 24,207.75.

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The mid- and small-cap segments, however, exhibited resilience: the Nifty Midcap 150 index ended flat, while the Smallcap 250 index rose by 0.60%.

Key indices ended lower as investors booked profits ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for July. The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is due at 1230 GMT today.

A 3% crash in oil prices was a positive, but it failed to cheer the market due to the lingering stalemate between the US and Iran. After the US imposed economic sanctions on Iran and its trading partners on Monday, the Islamic Republic warned that Washington's new sanctions on Tehran would not bring peace to the region.

China has also signalled defiance to the Trump administration, saying its relationship with Iran "should not be disrupted or undermined." China will take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)