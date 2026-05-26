Sensex falls 479 points, Nifty 50 ends at 23,914; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their two-day winning run on Tuesday, 26 May, due to profit booking amid weak global cues and a jump in crude oil prices.

The Sensex lost 479 points, or 0.63%, to close at 76,009.70, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 shed 118 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 23,913.70.

However, the mid and small-cap indices outperformed; the BSE 150 Midcap index rose by 0.33%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index climbed 0.21%.

The gains in mid and small-cap segments kept the overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms stable at ₹469 lakh crore. In the previous session, the overall m-cap of firms listed on the BSE stood at ₹468.7 lakh crore after a two-day rally.