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Sensex falls 479 points, Nifty 50 ends at 23,914; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: The Sensex lost 479 points, or 0.63%, to close at 76,009.70, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 shed 118 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 23,913.70.

Nishant Kumar
Updated26 May 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Sensex dropped 479 points, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,914 on 26 May.
Sensex dropped 479 points, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,914 on 26 May. (An AI-generated image)
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Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their two-day winning run on Tuesday, 26 May, due to profit booking amid weak global cues and a jump in crude oil prices.

The Sensex lost 479 points, or 0.63%, to close at 76,009.70, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 shed 118 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 23,913.70.

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However, the mid and small-cap indices outperformed; the BSE 150 Midcap index rose by 0.33%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index climbed 0.21%.

The gains in mid and small-cap segments kept the overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms stable at 469 lakh crore. In the previous session, the overall m-cap of firms listed on the BSE stood at 468.7 lakh crore after a two-day rally.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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