Stock Market Today: Sensex falls over 1,000 points, Nifty 50 settles near day's low - 5 reasons why market crashed
Stock Market Today: Sensex settled over 1,000 points lower at 70,385.09, while the Nifty 50 closed 21,106.40, down 346 points today
Stock Market Today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 settled with sharp losses on Wednesday, December 20 as bears gripped D-Street in late afternoon hours. Market observers attributed the crash to profit booking and view the correction as long overdue over stretched valuation of mid- and small-cap stocks
