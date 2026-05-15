Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty 50 ends below 23,650; investors lose more than ₹2 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their two-day winning run on Friday, 15 May, due to profit booking amid weak global cues, a sharp jump in crude oil prices, and the rupee's fall to a fresh record low against the US dollar.

The Sensex fell 161 points, or 0.21%, to end at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,643.50, down 46 points, or 0.19%.

The selloff was broad-based, as even the mid and small-cap segments ended in the negative. The BSE 150 Midcap index fell 0.48%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index declined 0.37%.

Investors lost more than ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to ₹460.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹463 lakh crore in the previous session.

For the week, the Sensex dropped 2.7%, while the Nifty 50 dropped 2.2%, snapping their two-week winning run.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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