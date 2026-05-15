Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty 50 ends below 23,650; investors lose more than ₹2 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their two-day winning run on Friday, 15 May, due to profit booking amid weak global cues, a sharp jump in crude oil prices, and the rupee's fall to a fresh record low against the US dollar.

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The Sensex fell 161 points, or 0.21%, to end at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,643.50, down 46 points, or 0.19%.

The selloff was broad-based, as even the mid and small-cap segments ended in the negative. The BSE 150 Midcap index fell 0.48%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index declined 0.37%.

Investors lost more than ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to ₹460.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹463 lakh crore in the previous session.

For the week, the Sensex dropped 2.7%, while the Nifty 50 dropped 2.2%, snapping their two-week winning run.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.