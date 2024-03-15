Stock market today: Sensex falls over half a per cent, Nifty 50 ends near 22k; smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 454 points, or 0.62 per cent at 72,643.43, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 22,023.35, down 123 points, or 0.56 per cent.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks- the Nifty 50 and the Sensex - closed with significant losses on Friday, March 15 as investors continued exercising caution amid persisting concerns regarding rich valuations and froth in certain segments of the market, prompting profit-taking following the healthy gains seen in the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started