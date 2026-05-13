Stock market today: Sensex gains 50 points, Nifty 50 ends above 23,400; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with modest gains on Wednesday, 13 May, snapping their four-day losing streak.

The Sensex ended 50 points, or 0.07%, higher at 74,608.98, while the Nifty 50 rose by 33 points, or 0.14%, to end at 23,412.60.

The mid and smallcap segments outperformed; the BSE 150 Midcap index rose by 0.71%, while the BSE 250 Smallcap index climbed by 0.27%.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the performance of the Indian stock market on May 13? ⌵ The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended with modest gains on May 13, snapping a four-day losing streak. The Sensex rose 50 points to 74,608.98, and the Nifty 50 increased 33 points to 23,412.60. 2 Why did the Indian stock market rise on May 13? ⌵ The market rose due to value buying in select heavyweights after a recent fall, supported by declining crude oil prices. However, the rupee's fall to a record low capped the gains. 3 How did mid and small-cap stocks perform on May 13? ⌵ Mid and small-cap segments outperformed the broader market on May 13. The BSE 150 Midcap index rose by 0.71%, and the BSE 250 Smallcap index climbed by 0.27%. 4 Which sectors performed well and which underperformed on May 13? ⌵ Nifty Metal soared by 3.18%, Consumer Durables rose by 1.67%, and Oil and Gas increased by 1.28%. Nifty IT lost 1.13% and Auto fell by 1%, while Bank Nifty shed 0.18%. 5 What was the impact of geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices on the market? ⌵ Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices had previously driven Brent crude towards $106 per barrel, dampening investor sentiment. However, a decline in crude oil prices on May 13 supported market sentiment.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹459 lakh crore from ₹456 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session.

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Why did the market rise? The market ended higher on value buying in select heavyweights after the recent fall, which brought the Sensex and the Nifty 50 down by 4% each. While a decline in crude oil prices supported market sentiment, the rupee's fall to a fresh record low capped gains.

As per PTI, the Indian rupee fell to an all-time closing low of 95.71, provisionally, against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Crude oil benchmark Brent Crude declined nearly 1% to trade near the $107 per barrel.

"Domestic benchmark indices closed flat with a cautious undertone, while broader markets outperformed on dip buying and short covering in mid- and small-cap stocks," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

The Nifty 50 saw 25 stocks falling and as many rising. Asian Paints, Adani Enterprises, and Tata Steel ended as the top gainers, while Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Infosys ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

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Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Metal soared by 3.18%, while Consumer Durables and Oil and Gas rose by 1.67% and 1.28%, respectively.

On the other hand, Nifty IT (down 1.13%) and Auto (down 1%) lost the most. Bank Nifty shed 0.18%.

Nifty 50 technical outlook According to Sudeep Shah, the head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, Nifty has an immediate support in the 23,270-23,250 zone.

Shah believes any sustainable move below this zone could extend the index's weakness to 23,100 and 22,950 in the short term.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is in the 23,530-23,550 zone, said Shah.

Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered research analyst and the founder of Livelong Wealth, pointed out that 23,300 continues to remain the immediate support level, followed by 23,100, where significant OI concentration is placed.

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“The 23,000 psychological mark remains a crucial demand zone backed by previous swing support, making it an important base for the broader market structure, said Hariprasad. On the upside, 23,500 now acts as the immediate resistance. Beyond this, 23,800 remains a key resistance zone where high Call OI concentration continues to indicate active supply pressure in the market,” Hariprasad said.

"Momentum indicators continue to reflect underlying weakness, with RSI (14) hovering near the 40 mark on the daily timeframe, suggesting that despite today’s recovery attempts, the broader short-term trend still remains bearish unless stronger upside confirmation emerges," said Hariprasad.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.