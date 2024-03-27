Stock market today: Sensex gains 526 points, Nifty ends 118.95 pts higher; RIL, Maruti Suzuki, private bank stocks shine
Stock market today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Wednesday, led by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, auto, private bank, and realty stocks.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Wednesday's trading session higher driven by heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL) and oil marketing companies following Goldman Sachs' setting up of a Street-high target price. Additionally, a decline in crude oil prices supported hopes for continued refining margins.
