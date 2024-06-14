Stock market today: Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty 50 closes near record high; mid- and small-caps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 close higher, driven by auto and consumer durable sectors; IT stocks lag due to profit booking.
Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Friday's session in green despite a flat and sluggish opening. The major indices were driven by auto and consumer durable sectors, while information technology (IT) firms were the biggest drags in the day chiefly due to profit booking. Due to revived anticipation that US interest rates will be slashed soon, the IT stocks on Thursday rose over 1%. In the last 30 minutes, Nifty 50 touched a record high of 23,481 level.
