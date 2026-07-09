Stock market today: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty 50 ends above 23,950; investors earn ₹5 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: A day after crashing more than 2% each, equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, resumed their upward march on value buying as investors' focus shifts to Q1 earnings and domestic macro trends.

The Sensex ended 238 points, or 0.31%, higher at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,962.80, up 81 points, or 0.34%.

The mid and small-cap segments witnessed strong buying, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices jumped 1.38% and 1.80%, respectively.

Investors earned more than ₹5 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹476.4 lakh crore from ₹471.2 lakh crore in the previous session.