Stock market today: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty 50 ends above 23,950; investors earn ₹5 lakh crore in a day

The Sensex ended 238 points, or 0.31%, higher at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,962.80, up 81 points, or 0.34%. Investors earned more than 5 lakh crore in a single session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Jul 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex gained over 200 points, while Nifty 50 ended above 23,950 on 9 July.
Stock market today: Sensex gained over 200 points, while Nifty 50 ended above 23,950 on 9 July. (Pixabay)

Stock market today: A day after crashing more than 2% each, equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, resumed their upward march on value buying as investors' focus shifts to Q1 earnings and domestic macro trends.

The Sensex ended 238 points, or 0.31%, higher at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,962.80, up 81 points, or 0.34%.

The mid and small-cap segments witnessed strong buying, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices jumped 1.38% and 1.80%, respectively.

Investors earned more than 5 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to 476.4 lakh crore from 471.2 lakh crore in the previous session.


More to come…

Stock Market TodaySensexNifty 50Indian Stock Market
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