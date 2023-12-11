Stock market today: Sensex hits 70,000, Nifty 50 above 21,000 led by ONGC, Coal India, UPL
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.32% to 70,048.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 index increased by as much as 0.24% to 21,019.80 points at 10:06 IST.
The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, opened at all-time highs on Monday, marking a flat start for the stock market. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.32% to 70,048.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 index increased by as much as 0.24% to 21,019.80 points at 10:06 IST. Following their all-time highs, both indexes later gave back their gains and remained stable.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started