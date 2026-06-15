Stock market today: Sensex jumps 1,200 points, Nifty 50 opens near 24,000 on US-Iran peace deal optimism. Outlook ahead?

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, opened with strong gains on Monday as bulls took charge across global markets, after the United States and Iran agreed on a framework for a deal to end their war in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex opened 1,197.32 points, or 1.59%, higher at 76,725.27, while the Nifty 50 opened at 23,984.85, up by 361.95 points, or 1.53%. The Bank Nifty index jumped 864.85 points, or 1.52%, to open at 57,679.65.

The rally in the markets was broad-based, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices rallied over 1.3% each.

Among sectors, strong gains were seen in Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metals and Nifty PSU Bank indices, while Nifty Pharma was under pressure.

Risk-appetite improved after the announcement of the US-Iran peace deal sent crude oil prices tumbling, with the Brent oil falling below $84 a barrel, while WTI oil price slipping below $80.

Lower crude oil prices are a positive for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as they help ease pressure on inflation, the rupee and the country’s trade deficit.

US and Iranian officials said on Sunday they had agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The countries will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz ​Sharif, whose country served as a mediator in the negotiations.

“With the dawn of peace in West Asia, hopefully, and the consequent sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 in early trade, the prospects for the Indian economy and stock market have turned for the better. The GDP growth rate and CPI inflation projections for FY 27 can be revised in this changed scenario to 6.9% and 4.6% respectively. This will have positive implications for the stock market,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened 43 paise to open at 94.68 against the US dollar, its strongest level since May 8.

“The rupee is likely to continue its uptrend, dipping below 95 to the dollar. With rupee stabilising, FPIs are unlikely to continue big selling in India even though the AI trade still continues to be strong, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan,” added Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, India’s headline inflation inched up marginally to 3.93% in May, better than market expectations, and below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target.

Economists expect inflation to average 20–30 bps lower than RBI’s projection of 4.2% in Q1FY27 with downside risk to FY27 projections if free access to the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) is restored.