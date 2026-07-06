Stock market today: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty 50 closes above 24,400; investors earn ₹2 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended gains for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, 6 July, as the revival of the monsoon and FIIs turning buyers this month underpinned investor risk appetite.

The Sensex ended 521 points, or 0.67%, higher at 78,285, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,430, up 160 points, or 0.66%. The mid and small-cap segments also rose. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed with decent gains of 0.45% and 0.75%, respectively.

Investors earned over ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹482 lakh crore from ₹480 lakh crore in the previous session.

Over the last sessions, the Sensex has gained over 1,800 points, or 2.4%, while the NSE counterpart has risen by 565 points, or 2.4%. Investors have earned ₹8 lakh crore in four sessions, as the m-cap of firms listed on the BSE was ₹474 lakh crore on 30 June.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar