Stock market today: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty 50 closes above 24,400; investors earn ₹2 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended gains for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, 6 July, as the revival of the monsoon and FIIs turning buyers this month underpinned investor risk appetite.

The Sensex ended 521 points, or 0.67%, higher at 78,285, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,430, up 160 points, or 0.66%. The mid and small-cap segments also rose. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed with decent gains of 0.45% and 0.75%, respectively.

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Investors earned over ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹482 lakh crore from ₹480 lakh crore in the previous session.

Over the last sessions, the Sensex has gained over 1,800 points, or 2.4%, while the NSE counterpart has risen by 565 points, or 2.4%. Investors have earned ₹8 lakh crore in four sessions, as the m-cap of firms listed on the BSE was ₹474 lakh crore on 30 June.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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