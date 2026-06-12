Stock market today: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty 50 above 23,400 - 5 key reasons behind Dalal Street rally

The Indian stock market opened with strong gains on Friday, following upbeat cues from global markets, on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal and an end to the war in West Asia. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1% each, led by buying across the board.
The BSE Sensex jumped 887.19 points, or 1.20%, to 74,719.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 23,396.15, up by 234.55 points, or 1.01%. The Bank Nifty index was up 716.35 points, or 1.30%, at 55,880.15.
Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.
Globally, equity markets rallied on easing geopolitical tensions, which led to a significant drop in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices are positive for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, and support corporate earnings.
“While a formal agreement is still pending, market participants will closely watch whether the easing geopolitical backdrop can trigger a meaningful turnaround in foreign portfolio flows. Persistent FPI selling over recent months has remained one of the key factors capping a sustained recovery in Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.