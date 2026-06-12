Stock market today: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty 50 above 23,400 - 5 key reasons behind Dalal Street rally

Stock market today: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1% each, led by buying across the board. Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Jun 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Stock market today: Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.
Stock market today: Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.(Photo: Reuters)

The Indian stock market opened with strong gains on Friday, following upbeat cues from global markets, on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal and an end to the war in West Asia. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1% each, led by buying across the board.

The BSE Sensex jumped 887.19 points, or 1.20%, to 74,719.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 23,396.15, up by 234.55 points, or 1.01%. The Bank Nifty index was up 716.35 points, or 1.30%, at 55,880.15.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.

Globally, equity markets rallied on easing geopolitical tensions, which led to a significant drop in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices are positive for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, and support corporate earnings.

“While a formal agreement is still pending, market participants will closely watch whether the easing geopolitical backdrop can trigger a meaningful turnaround in foreign portfolio flows. Persistent FPI selling over recent months has remained one of the key factors capping a sustained recovery in Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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