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Stock market today: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty 50 above 23,400 - 5 key reasons behind Dalal Street rally

Stock market today: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1% each, led by buying across the board. Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Jun 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Stock market today: Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.
Stock market today: Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.(Photo: Reuters)
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The Indian stock market opened with strong gains on Friday, following upbeat cues from global markets, on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal and an end to the war in West Asia. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, jumped over 1% each, led by buying across the board.

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The BSE Sensex jumped 887.19 points, or 1.20%, to 74,719.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded at 23,396.15, up by 234.55 points, or 1.01%. The Bank Nifty index was up 716.35 points, or 1.30%, at 55,880.15.

Broader markets supported the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surging 1.5% each.

Globally, equity markets rallied on easing geopolitical tensions, which led to a significant drop in crude oil prices. Lower oil prices are positive for India as they help ease inflationary pressures, reduce the import bill, and support corporate earnings.

“While a formal agreement is still pending, market participants will closely watch whether the easing geopolitical backdrop can trigger a meaningful turnaround in foreign portfolio flows. Persistent FPI selling over recent months has remained one of the key factors capping a sustained recovery in Indian equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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