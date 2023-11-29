comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 29 2023 15:41:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.7 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 712.15 2.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.15 2.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.5 0.7%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.25 1.94%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 1%, Nifty ends above 20,000 led by banks, IT stocks; small, midcaps aid rally
Back Back

Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 1%, Nifty ends above 20,000 led by banks, IT stocks; small, midcaps aid rally

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Wednesday, driven by bank, IT, and auto stocks.

Top stock picks (PTI)Premium
Top stock picks (PTI)

Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Wednesday's session led by bank, information technology (IT), and auto stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 727.71 points or 1.10% at 66,901.91 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 20,096.60 level, up 206.90 points or 1.04%.

For the first time since September 20, 2023, the Nifty 50 index rose by 0.60% to 20,008.45 points during morning trading. Nifty 50 was trading above 20,100 intraday for the first time since September 18 in the final hour of the session. The BSE Sensex hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on the same day.

At the same time, all BSE-listed companies' combined market valuation hit a record-breaking $4 trillion. 

(more to come) 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 03:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App