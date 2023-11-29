Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 1%, Nifty ends above 20,000 led by banks, IT stocks; small, midcaps aid rally
Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Wednesday, driven by bank, IT, and auto stocks.
Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Wednesday's session led by bank, information technology (IT), and auto stocks.
